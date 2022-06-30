Thailand could host up to 5 casino resorts

The committee studying the feasibility of land-based and online casinos in Thailand has suggested up to five integrated resorts could be spread across the country.

Thailand.- Thai authorities continue to analyse the possibility of allowing integrated resorts with casinos in the country. It’s emerged that they’re considering the possibility of licensing up to five casinos spread through the country.

The five proposed locations are Chiang Rai or Chiang Mai in the north; the city of Pattaya in the east; either Phuket, Phang-nga or Krabi in the south; either Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, or Khon Kaen in the northeast; and Greater Bangkok, around the country’s capital.

The proposal comes from one of the National Assembly committees analysing the possible legalisation of IRs. It will present a proposal to the national government. The objective would be for the casinos to boost the economic development of their host cities.

Under an amendment to Thailand’s Gambling Act, people over the age of 20 who have a good financial situation would be allowed to enter casinos. Government officials would not be allowed to enter unless special permission is obtained.

Pichet Chuamuangphan, a senior member of the committee, was cited by multiple local media as saying the committee would propose the government grant a concession on each facility, allowing private sector investment. The government would collect a 30 per cent tax from each venue.

Kovit Puangngam, a party-list MP of the Thai Local Power Party, had previously said legalising online casinos would let authorities collect taxes from licensee holders and decide how to punish illegal casino operators. He predicted Thailand could earn THB 1.5 trillion in revenue from tax collection and application fees from online casinos.

Thailand is one of the only three members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that are yet to legalise casinos. It is the home of some 70 million people and is the 20th most populated country in the world.