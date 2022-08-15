Thailand: arrests over alleged illegal online casino

In addition to a lottery venture in the Philippines, the arrested man had projects and gaming ventures in Cambodia and Shwe Kokko in Myanmar’s Kayin state.

Thailand.- Police in Bangkok, Thailand, arrested a Chinese businessman called She Zhijiang for allegedly running an illegal online casino.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), an Interpol red notice published in May 2021 says She is facing criminal charges in China related to running a casino and could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

She Zhijiang had gambling hubs in Cambodia and Shwe Kokko in Myanmar’s Kayin state, as well as a lottery company in the Philippines.

Between January 2018 and February 2021, the suspected criminal gang leader collaborated with others to register companies and develop online gambling platforms.

Local media reports added that online gaming sites such as Hongshulin, Yigou and Yiyou International attracted nearly 330,000 players and pointed out the illegal proceeds obtained by She Zhijiang were more than CNY150m (US$22.2m) in total which have been transferred abroad.

China and Thailand have an extradition treaty, but the process can take several months.

In July, cyber police in Thailand arrested 11 people who were allegedly operating an illegal online gambling hub in Pattaya that pulled in over THB100m in revenue. Police arrested the alleged leader of the circle, who reportedly admitted to being the owner of three gambling sites.