Thailand: man arrested for running online gambling operator

Police carried out a raid in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on August 1.

Police say the operator was connected to the illegal betting website syclub.bet.

Thailand.- Police in Thailand have arrested a suspected gambling operator in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo. Officers say he was connected to the website syclub.bet. They claim the site had a turnover of about THB5m per month.

According to The Pattaya News, the man arrested said he started worked for an online gambling site in Cambodia and began working for ‘syclub.bet’ after a friend recommended it to him. He then started to run an underground lottery system.

During the raid, police seized computer monitors, smartphones, book bank accounts, and a cash card.

In July, cyber police arrested 11 people who were allegedly operating an illegal online gambling hub in Pattaya that pulled in over THB100m in revenue. Police arrested the alleged leader of the circle, who reportedly admitted to being the owner of three gambling sites.

Authorities continue to analyse the possibility of allowing integrated resorts with casinos in the country. As Focus Gaming News previously reported, the Thai government committed tasked with studying the possibility of allowing integrated resorts with casinos has recently submitted its final report to the National Assembly.

The committee said that legalising casinos could allow Thailand to make billions from foreign investors, visitors and Thai gamblers who would otherwise spend their money in neighbouring countries.

Thai lawmakers will consider whether to implement the recommendations, which could be finalised before parliament adjourns in September.