Tamil Nadu Governor met law minister to discuss gaming ban ordinance

The Governor has asked for clarifications on the bill banning online gambling.

India.- Governor R N Ravi has met with Minister of Justice S. Regupathy to discuss concerns regarding Tamil Nadu’s Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill. The governor had been criticised for the delay in implementing the bill, which caused it to lapse after its promulgation in October.

The 30-minute meeting was attended by the secretaries of the home and law departments. According to Regupathy, R N Ravi asked him to convey to the chief minister that he will take a decision soon.

Regupathy said the governor had raised some doubts and that once they were answered, he assured he would grant his assent. According to local media reports, the Governor has not yet signed 21 laws that have been pending for more than a year.

Criticising the delay, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss said recently: “More than 32 people have committed suicide due to online gaming in the last 15 months. In a bid to prevent such a tragedy, a ban on online gaming is a must.”