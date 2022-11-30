Tamil Nadu governor accused of delaying gaming ban ordinance

The ordinance was promulgated in October but it is not yet in force.

India.- A delay in the final approval of The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 has generated criticism from different political parties. The ordinance was promulgated in October but governor R N Ravi has not yet given his assent.

The ordinance was drafted after a committee set up by chief minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin to investigate the impact of online games recommended the least limits on the activity. DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi has asked why the governor has not approved the bill. Likewise, several political parties including CPM, CPM, MDMK, PMK, and VCK have expressed criticism of the governor’s inaction.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss said: “More than 32 people have committed suicide due to online gaming in the last 15 months. In a bid to prevent such a tragedy, a ban on online gaming is a must.”

Minister S Ragupathy said on Monday (November 28) that the government has answered all of the governor’s questions and the ball is now in Ravi’s court.

He told the Deccan Herald: “We expected the Governor to accept the Bill after our reply. But only he will be able to say why he failed to give his assent. We passed the Bill in the Assembly because people were suffering. We have no powers to question the Governor.”