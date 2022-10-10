Tamil Nadu promulgates law banning online gambling

The government is to set a date on which the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance 2022 will take effect.

India.- The Tamil Nadu government has passed a new ordinance banning online gambling in the state two weeks after its approval by parliament. The government has yet to set a date for the Tamil Nadu Online Gambling Prohibition and Online Gaming Regulation Ordinance 2022 to come into force.

The government has created the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority to will regulate permited non-gambling online games and issue registration certificates to providers. It will also identify online rummy and poker.

The ordinance was drafted after a committee set up by chief minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin to investigate the impact of online games recommended least limits on the activity. Under the general prohibition, no bank, financial institution or payment gateway provider shall engage in any transaction or authorisation of funds used to pay for online gambling.

The ordinance bans games in which a stake is put at risk. A stake is defined as anything that has a monetary equivalent, including virtual points, coins, tokens and other virtual items. Those who violate the new Ordinance may face up to 3 months in jail or a fine of up to Rs5,000 or both.