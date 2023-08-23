Tamil Nadu creates online gaming authority to regulate real money games

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority was created under the Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

India.- The Tamil Nadu government has established the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority, five months after an initial announcement. The move follows the implementation of the Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

The regulator will be led by former IAS officer Md Nasimuddin as the chairman. Other members include former IPS officer MC Sarangan, Dr. C Chellappan, O Raveendran and In-Gage Group CEO Vijay Karunakaran.

The authority will have the following responsibilities:

Regulating all forms of online games

Issuing certificates to online games providers

Identifying online games of chance to be specifically prohibited from being played for stakes

Overseeing the functioning of online games providers in Tamil Nadu

Collecting and maintaining information and data with regard to the activities of online games providers

Formulating regulations relating to time limits, monetary limits, and age restrictions relating to online games

In cases of fraudulent registration or non-compliance with guidelines, the authority holds the power to issue show-cause notices to online game providers. The move towards more stringent control and oversight has come amid a legal dispute between the state government and gaming companies that argue for the legality of skill-based games. A final hearing has been set for tomorrow (August 24).