Tamil Nadu governor approves online gambling ban

Governor RN Ravi has approved the online gambling ban on its second presentation.

India.- RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu state, has finally given his assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022. The bill had been passed by the state assembly for a second time after Ravi originally refused to sign it.

The new legislation bans online gambling in the state, imposing fines of Rs 5,000 and three months imprisonment for violations. The bill was presented due to concerns about suicides allegedly linked to online rummy.

The bill was sent to the governor again on March 25. He had previously returned the bill, claiming that the government did not have the authority to introduce such legislation. It was introduced again after clarification from law minister S Regupathy. The governor was required to provide his assent under Article 200 of the constitution.