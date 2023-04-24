Tamil Nadu creates new gaming authority after ban enters force

The state has banned online gaming, including online rummy and poker.

India.- The government of Tamil Nadu has enacted its new law banning online rummy and poker following the assent of Governor TN Ravi. It announced the creation of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority and Regulation of Online Games Rules” were announced on Friday (April 21).

According to G2G News, the implementation of the law will be overseen by the new five-member Online Gaming Authority. The authority will be led by a retired bureaucrat not below the rank of chief secretary and will have the following responsibilities:

Regulating all forms of online games

Issuing certificates to online games providers

Identifying online games of chance to be specifically prohibited from being played for stakes

Overseeing the functioning of online games providers in Tamil Nadu

Collecting and maintaining information and data with regard to the activities of online games providers

Formulating regulations relating to time limits, monetary limits, and age restrictions relating to online games

Online rummy and poker providers will be required to either implement geo-blocking technology or due diligence requirements to prevent users from Tamil Nadu from accessing games. The new legislation imposes fines of Rs 5,000 and three months imprisonment for violations.

Industry bodies have already indicated their intention to challenge the law in court. Opponents argue that the law violates personal freedoms and could lead to a proliferation of black-market gambling activities. Developments will be watched closely by other Indian states.