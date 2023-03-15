Tabcorp granted access to documents on Entain-AHA deal

Tabcorp has objected to the NSW Australian Hotels Association deal with Entain.

Australia.- The New South Wales Supreme Court has granted Tabcorp access to legal advice that Entain and the NSW Australian Hotels Association (NSW AHA) may have received prior to their planned promotion of Ladbrokes and Neds-branded betting venues at hotels. Tabcorp has objected to the deal, arguing that it may infringe on its exclusivity agreement with the NSW AHA.

Tabcorp had previously written to Entain and NSW pubs to express concern that the advertising agreement breaches the New South Wales Illegal Gambling Act 1998. Bars and clubs in the state are only allowed to operate Tabcorp’s retail gaming on their premises under a long-standing state licence now in place until 2033

The court agreed that the only way to determine whether this is the case is to examine company documents. Tabcorp has welcomed the court’s decision, which grants preliminary discovery of the documents used by Entain and the NSW AHA in structuring their collaboration, including any legal advice regarding their agreement.

The access granted by the court allows Tabcorp to scrutinise details of the commercial partnership and to challenge its legality if it’s found to be in violation of Tabcorp’s exclusivity wagering agreement or the Illegal Gambling Act.