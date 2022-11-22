Tabcorp launches legal action against Entain over NSW pubs deal

Tabcorp also initiated legal action against the NSW division of the Australian Hotels Association.

Tabcorp has raised concerns about an advertising deal between Entain and the NSW division of the Australian Hotels Association.

Australia.- Tabcorp has taken legal action against Entain and the NSW division of the Australian Hotels Association in connection with a recent advertising deal in New South Wales. It has told the NSW Supreme Court yesterday (November 21) that Entain and the association had failed to provide it with enough information to decide whether to launch proceedings.

Last month, Entain signed a deal with the NSW Australian Hotels Association under which pubs will promote its Ladbrokes and Neds brands. However, Tabcorp wrote to Entain and NSW pubs to express concern that the advertising agreement breaches the Illegal Gambling Act 1998. Bars and clubs in the state are only allowed to operate Tabcorp’s retail gaming on their premises under a long-standing state licence now in place until 2033.

Tabcorp alleges that Entain and the NSW Australian Hotels Association did not provide it with sufficient information about the advertising agreement for Tabcorp to decide whether to commence proceedings for damages action or an injunction.

According to local media reports, Entain and the NSW Australian Hotels Association confirm they have received the legal documents but had no further comment.

