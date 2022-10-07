Entain to promote online betting brands at NSW hotels

Entain Australia has signed a deal with the Australian Hotels Association NSW.

Australia.- Entain Australia and the Australian Hotels Association NSW (AHA NSW) have signed an agreement through which Entain will promote its digital wagering brands Ladbrokes and Neds via advertising and sponsorship at pubs and hotels in New South Wales.

John Whelan, AHA CEO, said: “For decades now, many NSW hotels have operated PubTABs for Tabcorp at a significant loss – primarily due to high Sky Channel and EBT (betting terminal) fees. In country NSW, it’s even worse, with the majority of country pubs currently running their PubTAB at a loss.

“Today’s partnership with a world leader in Entain will finally give NSW hotels competition and choice.”

Entain Australia CEO Dean Shannon said licensed venues in NSW will be able to promote Entain’s digital wagering offerings to their patrons in a way that does not violate the current NSW retail wagering exclusivity agreements.

Shannon said: “This partnership recognises that evolution and is about offering choice for the benefit of AHA NSW members and their patrons. There is no reason why traditional cash wagering can’t co-exist in a hotel, alongside an advertising sponsorship arrangement with Entain that promotes the digital offering of one of our leading brands.”

According to Whelan, there are currently around 600 NSW pubs without Sky Channel or TAB wagering. AHA NSW expects its new partnership with Entain to make it more affordable for many of these venues to promote the three codes of racing for the first time.

Shannon added: “We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to going above and beyond in our support of racing through our long-term sponsorship of racing clubs in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the NT.

“Off the back of our investment in NSW hotels, you will see further investment from Entain directly into the racing ecosystem in NSW over the next 12 months.”

The agreement between AHA NSW and Entain establishes:

NSW pubs which decide to enter into sponsorship arrangements with Entain will display in-venue advertising for Ladbrokes or Neds promoting their digital wagering platforms

NSW hotels will continue to operate Tabcorp’s retail wagering in their venues

NSW pubs which enter into sponsorship arrangements with Entain will not: install or operate any physical Entain wagering facilities receive any commission from Entain for any bets placed have staff operating Entain wagering terminals eg portable iPads or phones have staff accepting bets from hotel patrons on behalf of Entain advertise to the general public on the exterior of their hotel do anything else which may offend Tabcorp’s retail exclusivity in NSW

Punters in pubs will do exactly as they do now – place cash bets via the TAB betting terminal or bet on their phone via the bookmaker of their choice.

There are currently more than 1,000 NSW hotels with a PubTAB

