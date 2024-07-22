Suspended mayor Alice Guo responds to senators’ accusations

She said the Senate should focus on other issues.

The Philippines.- Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, has issued a statement against senators Risa Hontiveros and Sherwin Gatchalia. She said they should focus their attention on “many critical issues such as national security, poverty, unemployment, food shortage, health care delivery, environmental degradation, and human rights violations” instead of “threatening her with arrest.”

Senate president Francis Escudero responded, stressing Guo was not in no place to tell lawmakers what issues to prioritise. During a press conference on Friday (July 19), he said: “She has the right to say that but for me, she is in no position to tell any member of the Senate what issues they should and shouldn’t prioritise.”

See also: Philippine court orders asset freeze on suspended mayor Alice Guo

Meanwhile, senator Sherwin Gatchalian has emphasised the need for safety measures to protect Filipino workers in the offshore gaming industry if a complete ban on operators is enacted.

See also: PAGCOR opposes total ban on online gaming