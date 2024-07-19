Philippine senator receives death threats

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has sought assistance from the Philippines National Police amid a probe into offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who introduced Senate Bill 2689 in a bid to ban offshore gaming operators, says he has received death threats. Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman Colonel Jean Fajardo said Gatchalian had asked the Pasay City police for protection.

According to The Philippines News Agency, Gatchalian sent police the transcript of a video circulating on the internet containing explicit threats against him. The Philippine senator is taking part in the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality investigation led by senator Risa Hontiveros on the links of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, to Zun Yuan Technology.

Earlier this month, Fajardo announced that the PNP would provide security to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) personnel and officials who have received threats related to illegal gambling operators.

Iloilo City bans offshore gaming amid concerns over crime and security

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP), the legislative body of Iloilo City has banned Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL) and their local gaming agents from operating in its entire territory. Councilman Romel D. Duron, author of the resolution, said he proposed the bill as a preemptive way to discourage offshore gaming operators from trying to open operations in the city.

The action is consistent with Executive Order No. 094, signed by Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, outlining the city government’s stance against illegal gaming operations. He stressed that before the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) issues a licence, prospective IGLS must seek approval from the local government.