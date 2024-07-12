Philippine court orders asset freeze on suspended mayor Alice Guo

The freeze order covers 90 bank accounts across 14 financial institutions.

The Philippines.- The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) announced on Thursday (July 11) that it had obtained a freeze order from the Court of Appeals (CA) against the assets of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

The freeze order also involves two other individuals, identified as Zhiyang Huang, and Baoying Lin, and targets multiple assets, including 90 bank accounts across 14 financial institutions, properties and high-value items like luxury cars and a helicopter.

The AMLC stated: “These individuals are suspected of orchestrating human trafficking and fraudulent activities through entities such as Zun Yuan Technology, BAOFU Land Development, and Hongsheng Gaming Technology.”

The AMLC’s findings indicate that Zun Yuan Technology engaged in human trafficking, illegal detention, and online scams. These activities were reportedly conducted within the premises of BAOFU Land Development.

Earlier this week, Senator Risa Hontiveros issued a warrant of arrest for Guo, which must be signed by the Senate president before it becomes effective.

See also: Philippines: more charges expected against suspended Bamban mayor