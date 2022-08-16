Focus Asia Pacific | Australasia | Finance

Sportsbet revenue up 5% in H1

Sportsbet is the Australian subsidiary of the global sports betting company Flutter.
Sportsbet is the Australian subsidiary of the global sports betting company Flutter.
08/16/22

The Australian sportsbook operator has reported revenue of $743m.

Australia.- Flutter’s australian subsidiary Sportsbet has reported $743m in revenue for the first six months of 2022, continuing its strong revenue from the past year. The figure was up 5 per cent year-on-year.

Sportsbet said it had been focusing on player retention, leading to a 10 per cent increase in the average monthly player count compared to the same period in 2021. Flutter said Sportsbet is now well-positioned to deal with tax hikes in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, which are expected to cost $26m a year in 2022 and $88m a year in 2023.

Flutter added that Sportsbet has proven to handle regulatory risk well, as evidenced by its handling the Point of Consumption tax introduced in 2019.

In this article:
Sportsbet

Latest Articles

Latest Finance news from Australasia

Latest Finance news from East Asia

Latest Finance news from South Asia

Latest Finance news from South East Asia

Latest Finance news from Elsewhere