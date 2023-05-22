SPiCE series to explore Asian iGaming opportunities

The Asian iGaming market is booming, with esports and 5G technology fueling growth. The SPiCE Series will explore opportunities in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and India.

Press release.- The Asian iGaming market is experiencing remarkable growth, fuelled by emerging trends like esports and 5G technology. With international providers offering translations in multiple languages, the iGaming world is shifting its attention towards Asian regions.

While card games, especially poker, hold a substantial market share, the popularity of esports and immersive games is rapidly escalating. This dynamic landscape presents profitable opportunities for businesses and operators seeking to capitalise on the Asian iGaming industry.

Just as turmeric and cumin are distinct spices with unique flavours and characteristics, the SPiCE Series acknowledges the diverse requirements of Asian iGaming markets. By offering localised knowledge, upcoming events aim to enhance understanding and navigate the complexities of these markets.

SPiCE Sri Lanka | Colombo, Sri Lanka | 26 – 28 July 2023

Get ready to unlock business opportunities and network with C-level industry leaders at the fast-approaching SPiCE Sri Lanka. Set to be held at Ramada by Wyndham Colombo, this bespoke event will gather leading industry experts to explore the immense potential of land-based casinos and the online gaming industry in the island nation.

Expand Horizons: SPiCE Series Continues in the Philippines and Bangladesh

SPiCE Philippines and SPiCE Bangladesh provide unique business opportunities in their respective iGaming markets. The Philippines holds a well-established regulatory framework and a large population of avid punters. PAGCOR has reported a net income of PHP1.87bn (US$303.19m) in just the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has a rapidly growing technology sector and a sizable population of smartphone users, with 179.9 million active cellular mobile connections in early 2023. Attending these events is crucial for those looking to capitalise on the untapped potential of these markets.

SPiCE Philippines | Clark, Philippines | 27-29 September 2023

SPiCE Bangladesh | Dhaka, Bangladesh | 8-10 November 2023

SPiCE India | Goa, India | 27-29 February 2024

The SPiCE Series continues into 2024 with the Fifth Annual Edition SPiCE India. Engage with industry professionals, discover market potential and unlock avenues for growth in a thriving Indian iGaming landscape. Don’t miss this exclusive event combining valuable business prospects with world-class hospitality at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa.

