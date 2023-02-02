South Australia premier doesn’t rule out changes for SkyCity Adelaide

Peter Malinauskas says the state may make changes based on the review.

Australia.- South Australia’s premier, Peter Malinauskas, has said that he does not rule out significant changes to the way SkyCity’s Adelaide casino operates. Just what that entails will depend on the review of the casino being conducted by South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling regulator.

Malinauskas told ABC News the government expects SkyCity to “operate with integrity and abide by the law”. He said: “I believe that the management that is in place is committed to that exercise. We expect them to have the best interests of the South Australian community at heart. And the Brian Martin review allows examination around that.

“Continuous improvement to our AML/CTF (anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing) and host responsibility programs is a key priority for SkyCity Adelaide.”

Last July, South Australia announced an independent probe of SkyCity’s suitability to continue holding a casino licence in the state. SkyCity said it would fully cooperate with the review.

Five months later, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) commenced civil penalty proceedings against the casino operator, accusing it of alleged serious and systemic non-compliance with Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

AUSTRAC documents revealed SkyCity Adelaide was aware of information suggesting some of its customers were linked to organised crime, or that their sources of funding might not have been “legitimate”. Its lawsuit outlines 59 client cases.