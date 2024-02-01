Singapore received 13.61 million visitors in 2023

Visitor arrivals grew by 115.8 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that Singapore registered 13.61m visitor arrivals in 2023. This figure was up 115.8 per cent in year-on-year terms and was equivalent to 71.2 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Overnight visitors reached 10.25 million, a 119.3 per cent increase from the prior year. The average length fell by 24.9 per cent to 3.79 days. Indonesia and China remained the primary tourism contributors, with 2.30 million and 1.36 million visitors. Malaysia and Australia were joint third with 1.09 million.

China and Singapore have launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, set to commence on February 9, coinciding with the start of the Chinese New Year. The plan had been announced in December and follows China’s resumption of a 15-day visa-free entry scheme for Singaporean citizens last year.