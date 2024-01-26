Singapore and China announce reciprocal 30-day visa-free entry

The travel scheme will be launched on February 9.

Singapore.- China and Singapore have launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, set to commence on February 9, coinciding with the start of Chinese New Year. The bilateral agreement was signed on Thursday (January 25).

The visa exemption arrangement covers travel purposes such as business, tourism, visiting friends and family or engaging in private affairs. The plan had been announced in December and follows China’s resumption of a 15-day visa-free entry scheme for Singaporean citizens last year.

The launch of the visa exemption coincides with the start of the Chinese New Year, which this year runs from February 10 to 17 and is expected to see an increase in the number of travellers, especially in Singapore where Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands casinos are located.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, 3.5 million Chinese tourists visited Singapore. However, in the first 11 months of 2023, just 1.23 million mainland China visitors travelled to Singapore.

Southeast Asia tourism rebound to continue in 2024, analysts say

Maybank Research has released a report analysing the growth prospects for Southeast Asia’s tourism industry. It highlighted expected growth in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The report anticipates a 27 per cent growth in visitor arrivals to ASEAN-6 countries by December, reaching 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Maybank also predicts a return to pre-pandemic levels for outbound Chinese tourists by late 2025, noting that Chinese tourism to ASEAN had only recovered to 38 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023. It believes that increased flight capacity, lower fares, and visa waivers for Chinese citizens will help improve the situation.

