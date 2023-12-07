Singapore and China plan reciprocal 30-day visa-free entry

The idea was presented by Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong.

Singapore.- Singapore and China plan to launch a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, the Singapore foreign ministry said today.

A statement from Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong reads: “Both countries will work out the implementation details of the mutual 30-day visa exemption arrangement and implement it in early 2024.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed the agreement. “At present the competent authorities of the two countries are in close communication on specific matters,” he told a news briefing. “Both China and Singapore look forward to the early implementation and coming into force of relevant arrangements.”

For the first nine months of this year, Singapore received over 1 million Chinese visitors, and mainland China has been one of the largest sources of visitor arrivals. Earlier this year, Malaysia and Thailand also announced a visa-free policy for Chinese visitors, with the aim of boosting their tourism industries.

Gaming industry in Singapore

Analysts at Fitch Ratings have predicted that Singapore’s gaming revenue could grow by as much as 10 per cent in 2024. In the latest Global Gaming Outlook 2024 report, The rating agency notes that it expects Singapore revenue to be driven by increasing foreign visitors in 2024.