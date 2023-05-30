Singapore: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The suspects were arrested during an enforcement operation in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Singapore.- Police in Singapore have announced the arrest of three people suspected of involvement in unlawful gambling. They were arrested following an enforcement operation on Saturday (May 27) in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. Gambling-related paraphernalia was seized, along with a sum of nearly $3,000 in cash.

According to the Straits Times, Police expressed their commitment to combatting all forms of unlawful gambling activities, emphasising the seriousness with which such offences are viewed. Those found guilty of gambling with unlicensed service providers may face fines of up to SG$10,000, imprisonment for a maximum of six months, or both. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

Also this week, two professional Valorant gamers from the Singaporean esports team Resurgence have been sentenced for their involvement in a match-fixing and illegal gambling scandal. Team captain Malcolm Chung “Germsg” Wai Kiat has received a four-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to corruptly receiving illicit benefits. Teammate Ryan “Dreamycsgo” Tan Shern was sentenced to at least six months of reformative training for bribing Chung to throw a match.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games.

See also: Singapore: 89 arrested in connection with illegal horse betting