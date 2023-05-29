2 Singaporean Valorant players jailed for match-fixing

Two esports players bet against their own team.

Singapore.- Two professional Valorant gamers from the Singaporean esports team Resurgence have been sentenced for their involvement in a match-fixing and illegal gambling scandal. Team captain Malcolm Chung “Germsg” Wai Kiat has received a four-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to corruptly receiving illicit benefits. Teammate Ryan “Dreamycsgo” Tan Shern was sentenced to at least six months of reformative training for bribing Chung to throw a match.

The incidents took place during the EPULZE Royal Southeast Asia Cup Tournament in September 2020, which was a part of the Valorant Ignition Series organized by Riot Games. Team Resurgence faced challenges in their matches against Team Paper Rex and Team Vision Strikers.

Tan suggested betting against their own team and intentionally losing in order to repay debts of S$1,000 he owed to Chung and was unable to repay. Chung underperformed during the match and instructed his teammates to do the same. As a result, Team Resurgence lost 0-2, allowing Chung to win more than S$7,000 from the illegal bets. However, the team’s managing company lodged a police report.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games.

