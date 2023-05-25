Singapore: 89 arrested in connection with illegal horse betting

The arrests were made over 10 days.

Singapore.- Some 89 people have been arrested over 10 days in areas including Bukit Batok, Beo Crescent, Bukit Merah View and Chinatown. The suspects, ranging in age from 38 to 84, are believed to have been involved in illegal horse betting either as bookmakers, runners or punters.

Police seized $64,000 in cash, mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia.

In Singapore, those involved in illegal gambling activities can face fines of up to $10,000, a maximum jail term of six months, or both. Those who operate unlawful gambling operations can face fines of up to $500,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years. Agents can be fined up to $200,000 and sentenced to a maximum of five years in jail.

Earlier this month, police reported that 110 suspects were under investigation following a crackdown on vice, gambling, and unlicensed moneylending. Law enforcement officers from the Tanglin Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Health Sciences Authority carried out a joint operation between April 26 and 28.

Officers seized cash, computers, electronic hardware, e-vaporisers, and gambling paraphernalia. Those arrested, aged between 17 to 70 years old, are suspected for various illicit activities, including vice and unlawful gambling.