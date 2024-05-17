Queensland postpones Star casino licence suspensions

The date of effect of the licence has been put back by almost seven months.

Australia.- The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation has changed the date of effect of the licence suspensions for The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane casinos. According to a company filing, the date is now December 20, instead of May 31.

The change will allow the Queensland Government to consider the outcomes of the second inquiry into the casino operator’s suitability to hold a gaming licence in Sydney and to better assess The Star’s progress. The Star Entertainment Group said the tenure of the special manager for The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane casinos remains unchanged and is due to end on December 8.

The Star Entertainment Group posts net revenue of US$271.5m for Q3

The Star Entertainment Group reported net revenue of AU$419.2m (US$271.5m) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024. Revenue was down 4.6 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was highest in January (AU$146.6m).

Revenue from premium gaming rooms decreased across all properties. The Star Sydney saw a 19.3 per cent decline in revenue from premium gaming rooms, while The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane saw a 20 per cent and 28 per cent decrease, respectively. However, revenue from the main gaming floor increased by 5.4 per cent at The Star Sydney, 4.6 per cent at The Star Gold Coast, and 6.4 per cent at Treasury Brisbane.