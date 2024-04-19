Jessica Mellor steps down as CEO of The Star Gold Coast

Mellor has tendered her resignation to the board of the casino operator.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that Jessica Mellor has resigned as chief executive officer of The Star Gold Coast, effective from May 24. Upon regulatory approval, general manager of gaming Ian Brown will be appointed acting CEO. Mellor has agreed to provide support to the company until September 2024. The Star is searching for a permanent candidate.

Mellor was appointed CEO of The Star Gold Coast in October 2023. She had served as COO since 2019. The company said that, during her time in the two roles she played a significant role in transforming The Star Gold Coast and in the development of its AU$2bn masterplan.

Executive chair, David Foster said: “Jessica has led The Star Gold Coast through some challenging times including through COVID and has been instrumental in developing the Gold Coast property into an iconic world-class integrated destination resort with our joint venture partners.

“Jessica has decided the time is right to move on and she leaves with both the Board’s and my personal thanks, for her tireless efforts as CEO of The Star Gold Coast.”

The Star Entertainment Group posts net revenue of US$271.5m for Q3

Earlier this week, the Star Entertainment Group reported net revenue of AU$419.2m (US$271.5m) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024. Revenue was down 4.6 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was highest in January (AU$146.6m).

Revenue from premium gaming rooms decreased across all properties. The Star Sydney saw a 19.3 per cent decline in revenue from premium gaming rooms, while The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane saw a 20 per cent and 28 per cent decrease, respectively. However, revenue from the main gaming floor increased by 5.4 per cent at The Star Sydney, 4.6 per cent at The Star Gold Coast, and 6.4 per cent at Treasury Brisbane.