Queensland’s review into Star Entertainment to start in July

The Queensland Government’s independent external review into the suitability of The Star to continue to hold casino licences in Queensland will start next month.

Australia.- The Queensland Government has announced that its review into The Star Entertainment Group’s suitability to hold a licence in the state will start in July. Authorities have designated former judge The Honourable Robert Gotterson AO to lead the review, which will probe similar matters as those covered in New South Wales.

According to the government, the inquiry will examine Star’s commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) responsibilities, the management of VIP patrons, high rollers and international patrons and the use of China UnionPay debit or credit card facilities and other arrangements to facilitate gambling by Chinese nationals despite Chinese currency movement restrictions, among other topics.

The review will report to the attorney general, minister for justice, minister for women and minister for the prevention of domestic and family violence by September 30.

Queensland’s attorney general Shannon Fentiman, who ordered the review, has recently announced the introduction of legislative reforms to the Queensland casino regulatory framework. The Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 proposes tougher gambling laws, higher penalties and more gambling harm minimisation measures.

Meanwhile, The Star Entertainment has named Robert Cooke as managing director and chief executive officer.

Cooke said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to re-join the gaming and hospitality industry, which is a passion of mine and where I have spent the majority of my career.

“There are challenges for The Star that have been well documented. They will be my priority and focus. Ensuring the continuity of the business through a comprehensive renewal program is of paramount importance. This is also an incredibly resilient business with thousands of team members providing the commitment, enthusiasm and inspiration that helps deliver outstanding customer service.”

Cooke’s start date will be confirmed soon, subject to regulatory approvals.