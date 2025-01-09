Philippines’ BI warns companies to avoid hiring former foreign offshore gaming workers

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said those who hire illegal aliens will face the full force of the law.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned companies and people to avoid harbouring illegal foreign workers from offshore gaming operators.

In a statement, BI officer-in-charge commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said, “The Bureau will not hesitate to file charges against anyone found violating Section 46 of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940” and reminded businesses that harbouring undocumented foreign nationals is a serious offence.

Viado’s statement follows the BI’s announcement of deportation proceedings targeting over 11,000 former offshore gaming workers who failed to leave the country before December 31, 2024, the deadline set by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators to voluntarily return to their home countries.

Viado also urged the public to report any suspected violations, assuring that all reports would be treated with confidentiality. He said: “This is not just about compliance; it’s about safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and ensuring that only those with legitimate purposes are allowed to stay in the country.”

See also: Philippines DOJ warns foreign offshore gaming workers who are still in the country

Philippine senator calls for continued efforts against offshore gaming operators

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian called for sustained action against offshore gaming operators. He said: “More than ever, we need to sustain our efforts to clear out all criminal syndicates that are products of POGOs. We must stay the course to ensure a safer and more secure Philippines for all Filipinos.”

In a press release issued yesterday (January 8), Gatchalian warned that although President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s ban on offshore gaming operators entered force on December 31, 2024, there are illegal gaming operators that continue operating in the country disguised as business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, resorts and restaurants.

He added: “All law enforcement agencies, in close coordination with local government units, as well as the general public, must remain vigilant against the presence of offshore gaming operators offshoots disguised as legitimate business entities.”

Gatchalian mentioned that illegal workers might get involved in crimes like kidnapping. “Because they have evaded deportation, we can safely assume that these illegal aliens are onto something unlawful and vigilance of everyone is necessary to ensure that such activities are arrested and these aliens are deported as soon as possible,” he said.

Gatchalian also thanked the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) for its efforts to cancel birth certificates that were fraudulently acquired. “Although we commend the OSG for their action, we also want to request that they speed up their action against pretending foreigners to stop their abusive activities in the country,” he added.

See also: 34 deported for alleged illegal gambling in the Philippines