Belle Corp CEO bullish Philippines gaming market

Armin Raquel Santos has said that Clark is emerging as the next gaming and tourism hub in the Philippines.

The Philippines.- Armin Raquel Santos, president and CEO of Belle Corp, the parent company of Premium Leisure (PLC), has said that he remains upbeat on the company’s growth prospects, and bullish on the Philippine gaming market and its resilience despite industry headwinds.

Raquel Santos also said he sees Clark, Pampanga emerging as the next gaming and tourism hub in the country and added that Belle, through its gaming subsidiaries, continues to explore and pursue related ventures and high-growth opportunities in the gaming space “that will enhance shareholder value, while delivering its commitments to all stakeholders”.

Last July, PLC applied for a gaming licence from government regulators to develop an integrated resort in Clark. The complex would feature a convention centre and a hotel.

Belle Corp also has a stake in City of Dreams Manila, which it operates alongside Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Belle Corp wins at the 9th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards

Belle Corp has recently received the Silver Award in the mid and small-cap companies (SME) category at the 9th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards (AIRA).

Raquel Santos said: “Belle is proud to achieve its first-ever Asian award. This win is a manifestation of our strong commitment to transparent, balanced and accurate reporting. Our shareholders can expect us to continue to operate responsibly, serve our communities and create value.”

The AIRA are considered one of the highest recognitions in integrated reporting. According to Belle Corp, this award highlights how the company, which has been publishing sustainability and integrated reports since 2018, included decision-useful information on governance, strategy performance and its future prospects in reports.

