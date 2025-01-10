LET Group provides an update on business operations

The company has said its day-to-day operations have continued to maintain stability while trading in the group’s shares remains suspended.

Hong Kong.- LET Group Holdings has issued a company filing providing updates on its business operations and reported its principal businesses have remained unchanged since the last quarterly announcement date, issued last October. It also said its day-to-day operations have remained stable.

Regarding the Westside City integrated resort (IR) project in Manila, LET Group said the IR is under construction and is progressing as planned. LET Group holds a 51 per cent stake in the resort through Suntrust Resort Holdings. The US$1bn project is expected to open in the first quarter of this year. It is set to include 400 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines, 450 five-star hotel rooms and 960 parking spaces.

As regards the hotel and gaming business operations of Tigre de Cristal in Russia, LET Group said they continue to face significant challenges and uncertainties due to the ongoing and escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with the associated sanctions levied against Russia.

Last August, shareholders of the company agreed to sell Russian assets including the Tigre de Cristal casino resort. The proposed minimum sale price for G1 Entertainment, the entity managing Tigre de Cristal, is US$92.8m. That’s 80 per cent of the proposed price when LET Group attempted to sell to Dalnevostochny Aktiv, who later pulled out of that deal, leading to the resignation of most directors of LET Group and Summit Ascent.

According to the statement, LET group is currently “seeking opportunities to divest its non-core business of property development in Niseko and Miyako Island of Japan”. The company expects this move to enhance its cash flow, despite a buyer yet to be secured.

LET Group’s shares continue to be suspended by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The company has yet to fulfil all resumption requirements, remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the listing rules to the satisfaction of the stock exchange. The suspension of trading has been in place since February 14, 2024.