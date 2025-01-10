Illegal gambling in Singapore: Over 3,800 websites blocked by the MHA

Thousands of illegal online gambling websites have been blocked since the beginning of January.

Singapore.- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked more than 3,800 illegal gambling websites in the first eight days of the year.

More than 145,000 illegal gambling transactions involving the Singapore public, amounting to about SGD37m (US$27.0m), had been blocked as of December 31, 2024, as reported by The Straits Times.

Minister of Home Affairs, K. Shanmugam, said during a session in the city-state’s parliament: “These blocking measures have impeded access to illegal online gambling to some extent. However, this approach is clearly not foolproof as illegal operators can easily create new websites, and we do not have the ability to know of every gambling website.”

He further encouraged the public to report to the police illegal websites, apps, advertisements and bank accounts used by illegal gambling operators.

Shanmugam also said that the MHA currently has no intentions to allow families of people with gambling-harm-related issues to ask for the blocking of their bank accounts.

Last October, the Casino Control (Amendment) Act 2024 entered into force. Under the revised rules, it is now an offence for “any person” to destroy or falsify documents, knowing that the document is required by the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA).

The amendment also aligns penalties for offences related to casino operations with similar laws in other areas. This includes increased penalties for: providing false or misleading information to GRA and a minor refusing to give particulars or using false evidence of age to enter a casino, which now align with similar offences under the Gambling Control Act.

The bill also gives the GRA the power to take disciplinary action against operators and special employees for regulatory breaches even after their licences have lapsed if the disciplinary action had commenced before the licence lapsing. The GRA retains the authority to regulate gaming software used on mobile devices within casino premises.

The bill also transfers the authority to authorise the primary stakeholders of casino operators from the GRA to the MHA, which the government sees as more suited to “guarantee ongoing harmony between the integrated resorts (IRs) and the strategic goals of the Singapore government.” The GRA must approve all casino games, gaming machines and chips.

The bill also gives the GRA the power to regulate betting and lotteries in casinos in addition to games of chance. Additional measures include returning entry levies for Singapore citizens and permanent residents to SG$150 daily and SG$3,000 annually after a period of lower rates.

See also: Singapore Pools posts full-year turnover of US$9.18bn