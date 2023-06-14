Pipol strengthens its leadership at BIS Summit 2023

Pipol to showcase its award-winning campaign and innovative solutions at Brazilian igaming Summit.

Press release.- Pipol is currently present at the Brazilian iGaming Summit (BIS), the region’s most significant event for iGaming, Bettech, and sports betting.

Following its recognition as the “Best Supplier Marketing Campaign” at the prestigious EGR Global Awards 2023 in London, Pipol’s participation at BIS Summit gains even more strength and relevance.

Diego Fernández, director of AdTech, will deliver a talk on Sports Betting Advertising on June 16th at 2:40 PM. He will address the global landscape of the betting, casino, and digital lottery industries, with a special focus on Brazil.

Fernández expressed, “Those interested can visit our booth, BR012, to learn about Pipol’s over 15 years of experience in the Brazilian gambling and sports betting market. As the unrivaled communication and advertising agency, we have in-depth knowledge of the local market, key players, and relevant media.”

During the event, Pipol will showcase its campaign measurement solutions and the benefits of its flagship tool, MIA, the only solution that audits, attributes, and optimizes communication and advertising investments in real time using Artificial Intelligence.

According to Fernández, “MIA provides a unique opportunity for brands seeking growth in Brazil, a market with exceptional potential in the sports betting and gambling industry due to its large population and high Internet penetration.”

Pipol continues to stand out as a leader in the Latin American gambling and sports betting industry, and the BIS Summit serves as the perfect platform to showcase its expertise and innovative solutions.