Philippines senator pushes for expulsion of Bamban mayor from NPC

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is calling for the expulsion of Alice Guo due to alleged ties to illegal gambling operators.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) has called for the expulsion of Bamban mayor Alice Guo from the party due to her alleged connections to money laundering and offshore gambling operators.

Earlier this week, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality announced plans to hold an executive session to examine Alice Guo’s assets and possible links to offshore gambling operators. According to the Philippines News Agency, relevant agencies will be invited to the executive session, which will be followed by a public hearing.

Questions have arisen about Guo’s identity and background, as she admitted to lacking knowledge of personal details like her birthplace and educational history. She won the mayoral election in 2022 despite limited political experience. The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has been directed to begin proceedings to revoke Guo‘s authority over local police.

Sherwin Gatchalian files bill to ban offshore gaming companies

Gatchalian has introduced Senate Bill 2689, seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies. This bill aims to repeal Republic Act 11590, the law that allows such operations. The law was enacted on September 22, 2021 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, said: “The main goal is ultimately to outlaw and prohibit offshore gaming operations in the country.” He said that despite the revenue and jobs generated by the industry, a rise in criminal activities has raised significant concerns.

Gatchalian said a cost-benefit analysis conducted by the Department of Finance (DOF) in 2022 showed that while POGO operations generated PHP133.7bn to PHP144.5bn annually, enforcement and immigration costs resulted in a net annual loss of PHP3.3bn to PHP14bn, equivalent to 0.01 per cent to 0.06 per cent of the GDP.