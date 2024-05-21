DILG orders revocation of Bamban mayor’s control of police

The order is due to alleged connections with illegal offshore gambling operators.

The Philippines.- The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced on Monday (May 20) that the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has been directed to begin proceedings to revoke Bamban mayor Alice Guo‘s authority over local police.

Under NAPOLCOM Memorandum Circular No. 99-010, elected governors and mayors are automatically deputised as representatives of the commission in their areas. This grants the power to supervise and control police units within their jurisdictions.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the order will take effect immediately once approved.

The DILG has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend Guo for grave misconduct and negligence of duty due to alleged ties to Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated. Police raided the company in March, resulting in the rescue of 875 Filipino and foreign workers. The Senate is conducting an investigation into allegations that Guo may have acted as an asset for Chinese interests.

