Philippines: PNP denies abuse of foreign workers in POGO raid

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has denied allegations that it abused foreign workers rescued in Las Piñas City last week.

The Philippines.- Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the chief of the PNP public information office, has issued a statement in response to allegations of abuse after 13 foreign workers were reportedly injured in a rescue operation at an offshore gaming operator linked to trafficking.

General Maranan said the PNP does not tolerate such abuse and takes all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of persons under their custody. The raid on June 27 targeted the compound of Xinchuang Network Technologies and led to the rescue of 2,714 people. Among them, 1,534 were identified as Filipinos, while the remainder consisted of foreign workers from different parts of Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

In response to demands from the legal representatives of Xinchuang, Maranan said the PNP provides all necessary care to people under its care, including access to their respective embassies. The PNP has reported that among the rescued workers, four Chinese nationals were identified as fugitives wanted in China for crimes related to fraud and drug trafficking. They are scheduled to be turned over to the Chinese Embassy for deportation.

Shortly after the raid, Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of PAGCOR, said: “We condemn all criminal activities that violate Philippine laws and human rights – regardless of nationality. As we have always said before, PAGCOR will not hesitate to impose sanctions on erring licensees and accredited service providers.

“Similarly, we will continue to cooperate with our partner law enforcement agencies to ensure that responsible and regulated gaming is observed.”