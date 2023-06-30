Philippines: 13 injured in escape attempt after raid on illegal gaming operator

Foreign workers were injured after police raided an alleged illegal offshore gaming operator.

The Philippines.- Some 13 foreign workers were reportedly injured in a rescue operation targeting an alleged illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Las Piñas City. The incident occurred on Thursday morning (June 29) as authorities were processing the release of the workers’ Filipino counterparts, who had also been rescued.

According to the Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), eight of the injured people required medical attention, while five suffered minor injuries. According to The Philippine News Agency, the workers had become agitated upon witnessing their Filipino counterparts being processed for release and tried to flee towards the compound’s Gate 1 on JP Laurel Street.

Personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) pacified 48 foreign nationals allegedly involved. A group reportedly attempted to jump over the compound’s high fence, which was fortified with electric barbed wires. Injuries required initial treatment by the barangay medical team before transfer to a hospital.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident. Legal consultant Kong Esqueta, representing the POGO firm Xianchuang Network Technology claimed the company possesses valid POGO licences until 2025 and that the employees hold legitimate working visas.

The raid led to the rescue of 2,714 people. Among them, 1,534 were identified as Filipinos, while the remainder consisted of foreign workers hailing from different parts of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

More voices are calling for a ban on POGOs. Earlier this month, senator Sherwin Gatchalian said POGOs were being used as a “legal cover” by criminal syndicates to promote fake cryptocurrency investments and run illicit operations.

He accused PAGCOR of corruption and failure to effectively monitor the entities and called again for a complete ban on the sector, which he believes has brought “international shame” to the Philippines.