PAGCOR issues order against raided offshore gaming firm

The offshore gaming firm in Las Piñas City has been linked to human trafficking and cryptocurrency scams.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has issued a show cause order against Xinchuang Network Technology. It has ordered it to detail a defence as to why it should not cancel its Certificate of Accreditation and Authority to Operate.

The company in Las Piñas City was raided last week and is suspected of human trafficking offences. PAGCOR has ordered it to immediately halt all offshore gaming activities until an investigation conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) is concluded.

During the raid, law enforcement rescued a total of 1,534 Filipinos and over 1,000 foreign nationals hailing from countries including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Singapore. The foreign nationals were subsequently handed over to their respective embassies for appropriate custody.

Police seized computer units, SIM cards, cellular phones, and passports, all of which will undergo forensic examination.

Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of PAGCOR, said: “We condemn all criminal activities that violate Philippine laws and human rights – regardless of nationality. As we have always said before, PAGCOR will not hesitate to impose sanctions on erring licensees and accredited service providers.

“Similarly, we will continue to cooperate with our partner law enforcement agencies to ensure that responsible and regulated gaming is observed.”

See also: Philippine finance secretary wants POGO ban despite potential revenue loss