Philippines: 6 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested have been charged with violations of P.D. 1602.

Police in Manila have arrested six men for allegedly playing cara y cruz.

The Philippines.- Six people have been arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling. Officers from Manila Police District (MPD) arrested suspects aged between 19 and 60 for allegedly playing the coin toss game Cara y Cruz at Gate 13, Parola Compound, Brgy 20, Zone 2, Tondo at around 7pm on Sunday, November 20.

Those arrested have been charged with violation of P.D. 1602. The police confiscated cash.

See also: Philippines deports another 17 Chinese citizens linked to online gaming

1,147 arrested in connection with illegal gambling in Cebu

Police in Cebu province carried out 506 raids in October and arrested 1,147 people in connection with alleged illegal gambling. According to police reports, most of those arrested are suspected of being involved in unauthorised small-town lottery operations.

The raids were carried out within the framework of an investigation that sought to detect those involved in illegal swertres operations following a complaint by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

‘Swertres’ is a portmanteau of the words swerte (Filipino for luck) and tres (Spanish for three). To play, people choose three digits from zero to nine. Players must match the winning digits and the order in which they’re drawn.