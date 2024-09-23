Philippine senate hearing: senator Gatchalian backs increased PAOCC budget

Gatchalian says PAOCC’s manpower is not sufficient to sustain operations against illegal offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- Senator Win Gatchalian has called for an increase in the budget for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) to enhance its operations against illegal offshore gaming operators. During a Senate hearing, Gatchalian praised the PAOCC for leading raids against offshore gaming operators but said: “Unfortunately, their manpower complement is not sufficient to sustain further operations.”

The senator emphasised the importance of the commission being able to properly enforce the upcoming ban on offshore gaming operations.

He said: “We want to allocate more funds to the PAOCC to increase their personnel, equipment, and other necessary support, so their operations can be strengthened and they can ensure a swift and effective response to cases.” He also stressed the need to prepare for any potential scenario, including the possibility that some offshore gaming operators might operate underground.

There are currently 41 licenced internet gaming licensees (IGLs), previously known as Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), operating in the country. However, PAGCOR has raised concerns that there may be up to 250 operators without licences that could be involved in criminal activities.

See also: Philippine senate hearing: 24 ex-PNP chiefs under investigation

Philippine DOJ sets deadline for foreign offshore gaming workers to voluntarily repatriate

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators have until October 15 to voluntarily return to their home countries. The POGO Closure Task Force has decided that from October 16, the visas of foreign offshore gaming workers will be changed to tourist visas. They will be required to leave the Philippines within 60 days or face involuntary repatriation.

The Task Force includes the DOJ, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), PAGCOR, PAOCC, and the Bureau of Immigration (BI). It aims to establish guidelines for the prohibition of offshore gaming operations by the end of the year.

The DOJ has reported that the Philippines’ 41 licenced IGLs have indicated their intention to comply with the ban and halt operations before the end of the year. However, PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco has cautioned that operators may attempt to employ deceptive tactics to conceal illegal business after the ban comes into force.

See also: Philippines: SCBPOs won’t be affected by offshore gaming ban