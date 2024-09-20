Philippine senate hearing: 24 ex-PNP chiefs under investigation

Authorities are investigating potential links to Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

The Philippines.- Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Rommel Francisco Marbil has told the Senate hearing on the PNP’s proposed 2025 budget that the force is investigating 24 of its former chiefs amid allegations that one took bribes from offshore gaming operators. The claim was made by Raul Villanueva, senior vice president for security at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), at another senate hearing.

Marbil expressed dissatisfaction with Villanueva’s information and said his allegation had affected the police force and impacted peace and order. He said the PNP had sent a letter to Villanueva requesting more information about his claims, which include suggestions that a police chief helped Alice Guo leave the country.

Guo was arrested in Tangerang City, Jakarta, earlier this month after several weeks of intensive search by authorities. Guo was able to leave the Philippines on July 17. She travelled to Malaysia, arrived in Singapore on July 21 and Indonesia on August 18. She faces allegations related to illegal offshore gaming operators and her citizenship status.

Ex-PNP chiefs concerned over allegations of bribes

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a member of the ongoing Senate hearing on illegal gambling operators, told during a media interview that Raul Villanueva should not have told the hearing of allegations that a former police chief accepted bribes. He said former PNP chiefs have voiced concerns in a group chat.

He said that since the information was unverified, it should not have been disclosed during a public hearing. “It did not only create doubts among police officers but also among the public,” he added.