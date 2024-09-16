Philippines: SCBPOs won’t be affected by offshore gaming ban

Senator Mark Villar says SCBPO workers won’t be affected.

The Philippines.- Senator Mark Villar, who chairs the Committee on Games and Amusement, has said that Special Class Business Process Outsourcing companies will not be included in the implementation of the ban on offshore gaming operators. he spoke after an inspection in Aseana, Parañaque City.

According to the Philippine News Agency, Villar stated: “Our SCBPO workers are assured that they will not be among those who will be shut down before the end of the year. Our countrymen will not lose their jobs.”

Senator Gatchalian: “Regardless of who becomes president, POGOs will no longer be permitted”

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has confirmed that the Senate is working to put president Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban offshore gambling operations into legislation as soon as possible. Speaking at a press conference, he said he expected a bill would be ready in two weeks.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means is considering consolidating Senate Bill Nos. 63, 1281, and 2752 with SBN 2689 filed by Gatchalian. The latter would revoke Republic Act No. 11590, which pertains to the taxation of offshore gaming operators.

Gatchalian said: “We will clearly define what constitutes POGOs, what they are, and what businesses are associated with them, to institutionalise the ban. Regardless of who becomes President, POGOs will no longer be permitted because it will be established by law.”

The term POGO is no longer used officially. When asked whether the law would include internet gaming licensees (IGLs), the new name for POGOS, the senator said the bill would “prohibit corporations from taking bets from outside. Therefore, we will ban offshore gaming operators and related taxation.”

He added: “IGL is not explicitly mentioned in the law; it is just a rebranding by PAGCOR. The law specifically refers to Philippine offshore gaming operations.”