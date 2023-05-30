Philippine authorities tell LGUs to halt unauthorised bingo

Bingo and other games are permitted if played solely as parlour games or for home entertainment.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government wants local governments to stop running unauthorised gambling under the guise of fundraising.

The Philippines.- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has called upon local government units (LGUs) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to strengthen their efforts in combating various forms of illegal gambling.

Reports have bringing to light the prevalence of unauthorised bingo, specifically Bingo sa Barangay (BSB) and Barangay Lucky Bingo (BLB), allegedly being operated by certain LGUs across the country.

DILG-CAR director Araceli San Jose urged local chief executives (LCEs) and members of the local sanggunians (legislators) to enforce laws and use their regulatory powers effectively. The objective is to eradicate the growing prevalence of BSB and BLB conducted by barangays or their officials under the guise of fundraising activities.

Legal frameworks governing gambling in the Philippines include Presidential Decree (PD) 1607-A, designating the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) as the central authority responsible for controlling and supervising games of chance. Additionally, Republic Act 1169 authorises the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to conduct charity sweepstakes races, lotteries, and similar activities.

San Jose clarified that PD 1607-A, PD 1602, and RA 9287 explicitly prohibit unauthorised and unlicensed gambling and games of chance. However, bingo and other games are permitted if played solely as parlour games or for home entertainment, avoiding habitual gambling locations and any disguised betting against the law’s intent.

San Jose emphasised that any gambling or games of chance falling outside the authority of PAGCOR and PCSO, without specific authorisation from special laws, must be regarded as illegal. All LGUs, including local government officials, are required to discontinue any form of unauthorised BSB, BLB, or other illegal numbers games operated by the barangay, municipality, city, or province.

San Jose further emphasised the obligation for LGU officials to submit reports detailing the actions taken to eliminate unauthorized gambling within their respective jurisdictions and guarantee compliance with regulations issued by regulatory agencies such as PCSO and PAGCOR.

Collaboratively, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced the implementation of a “one-strike, no-take” policy on illegal gambling. PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr vowed to work closely with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to eradicate illegal gambling, which he had made a focus since assuming his role.

The PNP’s strategy includes deploying specialised anti-illegal gambling task groups at regional, provincial, and city levels. These units will gather intelligence, conduct investigations, and execute strategic interventions.