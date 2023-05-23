Philippines: 3 arrested for illegal cockfighting

Three people arrested in Cebu City face charges of violating anti-illegal gambling laws.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested three people for alleged participation in illegal cockfighting in Sitio Pansang, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City. Police conducted a raid following a tip-off from somone who complained of the noise from the activties.

The suspects apprehended were identified as Romualdo Canillo Naag Jr., aged 30, Jay Auditor Juanillo, aged 22, and Herbert Cabalan Lopez, aged 35. Authorities seized an injured rooster, cockfighting paraphernalia and a sum of P350.

Those arrested face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602, commonly known as the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law.