Philippines: PNP announces zero-tolerance approach to illegal gambling

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced the implementation of a “one-strike, no-take” policy on illegal gambling. PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr vowed to work closely with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to eradicate illegal gambling, which he had made a focus since assuming his role.

The PNP’s strategy includes deploying specialised anti-illegal gambling task groups at regional, provincial, and city levels. These units will gather intelligence, conduct investigations, and execute strategic interventions.

Acorda said: “The one strike and no take policy represents a zero-tolerance approach, where any negligence or inaction will be met with swift consequences. With this strong stance, the PNP aims to leave no room for leniency in eradicating the illegal gambling menace.”

PCSO general manager, Mel Robles, supported the initiative, highlighting the adverse impact of illegal gambling operations on PCSO’s revenue and its ability to provide healthcare and other benefits to disadvantaged Filipino citizens. Robles urged the public to play only PCSO-sanctioned games, such as lotto and small-town lottery.

