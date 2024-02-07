Peter Hodgson joins The Star as non-executive director

The appointment of Peter Hodgson as a non-executive director had been announced last July.

This appointment marks the completion of The Star’s board renewal programme.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has appointed Peter Hodgson to its board as an independent non-executive director after gaining regulatory approvals. The casino operator announced the proposed appointment on July 6, 2023.

This appointment marks the completion of The Star’s board renewal programme, which was announced on April 1 2022. Hodgson served as chairman at ASX-listed Judo Bank and the Centre of Evidence and Implementation, director of Planum Partners and a member of several committees and advisory boards. He also served as chief executive officer and managing director of Myer Family Investments.

In January, the company announced the appointment of Janelle Campbell as chief executive officer (CEO) of The Star Sydney, pending regulatory approvals. She is expected to start on February 25. The company’s three venues have new CEOs, with Daniel Finch at Brisbane and Jessica Mellor at Gold Coast. They will report to group CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke.