Jessica Mellor appointed as The Star Gold Coast CEO

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced the promotion of Jessica Mellor as CEO for its Gold Coast division, pending regulatory approvals. It said the move is a central component of its broader restructuring, which will see the merger of property operational business units in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sydney.

The operational business units will operate under the leadership of property-based CEOs, each of whom will report directly to the Group CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke. Jessica Mellor was The Star Gold Coast’s youngest and first female chief operating officer when appointed to the position in 2019.

Cooke said: “I’m delighted Jess has accepted the CEO position at The Star Gold Coast. Over the past four years, through some incredibly challenging times, Jess and the Gold Coast team have delivered a world-class tourism, entertainment and gaming destination.”

He added: “The organisational changes being implemented are designed to simplify our structure and provide clearer operational accountability at each of our Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney properties. The new structure will provide greater responsibility and decision-making power at a property level while maintaining appropriate oversight from the Group level.”

Mellor said: “When I joined The Star in 2019, I was so grateful to be in a position to take on an amazing opportunity whilst also returning to my hometown. This new role takes it to another level. For me, the focus has always been on delivering amazing experiences for our guests and being part of the fabric of the Gold Coast community.

“There have been some testing times over the past four years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and the agility required to keep adapting day to day. But the Gold Coast is resilient, it’s innovative, and there is an extraordinary future ahead of our city and The Star can be such a significant contributor to that.”

