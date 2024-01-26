The Star Sydney appoints Janelle Campbell as CEO

The appointment completes the recruitment of CEOs for The Star’s destinations in Sydney, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Janelle Campbell as chief executive officer (CEO) of The Star Sydney, pending all necessary regulatory approvals. She is expected to start on February 25.

Campbell has worked in the casino industry as director of finance and financial controller for Conrad Treasury in Brisbane, executive director of finance for Conrad Jupiters and Treasury Casinos Queensland (2003-2004) and senior vice president of finance for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in Macau (2008-2018). Campbell has also held a senior executive position with an Australian hotel company.

The company’s three venues now have new CEOs, with Daniel Finch at Brisbane and Jessica Mellor at Gold Coast. They will report to group CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke.

Cooke said: “I’m delighted to welcome Janelle to the team as part of our organisational restructure. Janelle is a highly regarded, very experienced and extremely talented senior casino executive.

“Janelle has strong leadership skills, with experience in overseeing large-scale operations managing teams of up to 1,200 and a great track record in developing and implementing strategic business plans. During her time at Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Janelle oversaw the finance, supply chain and AML functions among other responsibilities.

“I look forward to working with Janelle on our ongoing transformation program at The Star Sydney as we pursue our No.1 objective of returning our Sydney casino to suitability.”

Campbell said: “I am excited to be joining The Star at a pivotal moment in the company’s history and to help shape the future for a venue that has been an iconic Sydney destination for almost 30 years. I am clear on the strategic priorities, including the urgent focus on ensuring our remediation actions drive a return to suitability and the removal of the existing licence suspension.

“In parallel, we need to ensure that building the trust and confidence of our regulators, guests, team members, other stakeholders and the broader community is always front of mind while building a culture of high-performance excellence. We want to be known for delivering world-class experiences and I’m looking forward to The Star Sydney shaping a successful future of sustainable long-term growth.”