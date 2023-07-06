The Star appoints Peter Hodgson as non-executive director

Peter Hodgson will join the Board upon the receipt of regulatory approvals.

The appointment of Peter Hodgson completes the board renewal programme.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced the appointment of Peter Hodgson as a non-executive director, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. This appointment marks the completion of The Star’s Board renewal programme, which was announced on April 1 and May 13, 2022.

David Foster, chairman of The Star, said: “On behalf of the Board, I welcome Peter to The Star. With his extensive commercial, governance and risk management experience, Peter is well positioned to contribute to The Star’s remediation and transformation.”

Hodgson will assume his role as a non-executive director upon obtaining the required regulatory approvals. In the interim period, he will serve as an observer. He is chairman at ASX-listed Judo Bank and the Centre of Evidence and Implementation, director of Planum Partners and a member of several committees and advisory boards.

He has served as chief executive officer and managing director of Myer Family Investments. He has a Master’s degree in Law from Cambridge University.

Hodgson said: “I am pleased to be joining the Board of The Star and look forward to contributing to the company’s transformation to deliver benefits for The Star’s stakeholders.”

The Star is seeking to rebuild following a tumultuous period that included investigations into money laundering at its casinos and the departure of its former CEO, Matt Bekier.