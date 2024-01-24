The Star Brisbane appoints Daniel Finch as CEO

Finch spent nine years as managing director at Expedia Australia.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced today (January 24) the appointment of Daniel Finch as chief executive officer of its Brisbane operations, pending regulatory approvals. Finch has over 20 years of experience working with major hotel groups and served as managing director at Expedia Australia for nine years.

Finch is expected to start in his role mid-February. He will report to the group CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke.

Cooke said: “I’m delighted to welcome Daniel to the team as part of our organisational restructure. We will have a CEO in each of our venues in Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. Daniel’s appointment is the second, following Jess Mellor’s promotion to CEO Gold Coast. We are also well advanced in our search for our Sydney CEO.

“Daniel brings exceptional leadership capability to The Star, having developed high performance teams while overseeing Expedia brands and businesses in Australia and New Zealand. He has a reputation and an exceptional background for building team culture through periods of significant organisational change.

“His experience in launching new hotels is also a considerable asset as we prepare to open The Star Brisbane and the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane precinct – a transformative development almost 10 years in the making.”

Finch said: “I am elated to be joining The Star Entertainment Group in what I believe is the most important and exciting time in the history of the business. The opening of The Star Brisbane in 2024 will be significant not just for this business but for Queensland.

“We are excited to be taking on the responsibility of driving domestic and international tourism by delivering a world-class venue and experiences that locals will be proud to experience all year round.

“Together with the team, it will be my ambition to drive a high-performance culture, ensuring 5-star services and experiences for the millions who will visit us each year. A major priority will be to build trust and reputation with guests, patrons, stakeholders and the local community. This will create the foundation that will set The Star up for sustainable long-term growth and success.”

