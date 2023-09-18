PAGCOR transitioning to regulatory role, CEO says

PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO said PAGCOR will shift to a purely regulatory role by 2025.

Alejandro H. Tengco says PAGCOR is proceeding with its restructuring.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has begun to transition from its dual role as an operator and regulator to a solely regulatory role. Speaking at the IAG Academy Summit on September 13, chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco confirmed the shift has begun with the aim to complete it by 2025.

AGCOR is restructuring its corporate framework and operational procedures and is consolidating its offices in a single location. Tengco recognised the potential impact on employees and said PAGCOR has been engaging with staff through town hall meetings to assure them of plans to mitigate any potential displacement.

He said PAGCOR was committed to “levelling the playing field” in the gaming industry and ensuring sustainable growth for all stakeholders. He said: “We certainly know our potential and capability to become the gold standard in the Asian gaming scene.”

Tengco noted that PAGOR has implemented new regulations for international gaming licensees and is modernising its own casinos ahead of their sale.

